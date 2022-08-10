Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RPM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,615. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

