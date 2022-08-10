Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn bought 4,900 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 over the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 14.3 %

JXN stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 103,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,511. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

