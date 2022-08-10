Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $86.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWX. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,968. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 291,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

