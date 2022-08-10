Welltower Inc. (WELL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on August 31st

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 187.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

