Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.
Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. 83,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.