Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.53.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

