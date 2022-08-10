Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:WIW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 81,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.93.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,400,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,251,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200,738 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,184,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
