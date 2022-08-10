Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,315 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.75. 349,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

