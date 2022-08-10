Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IWM traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.