Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

