Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

