Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,626 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 229,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

