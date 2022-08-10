Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,686 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.32. 1,505,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

