Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

