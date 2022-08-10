WHALE Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00007364 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $15.39 million and $476,373.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039972 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014467 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

