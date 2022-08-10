White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,247.40. 8,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,140.52. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,291.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

