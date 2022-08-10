William Blair Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. 74,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,466. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $12,603,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.