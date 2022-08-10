William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.67). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TWST traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,817. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

