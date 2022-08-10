WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Down 1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. 431,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,053,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

