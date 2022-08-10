Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 5.5 %

WING traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.21. 5,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $287,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.