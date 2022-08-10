Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.
Shares of WING opened at $130.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 108,511 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
