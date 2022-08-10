Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $130.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 108,511 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

