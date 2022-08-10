WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

