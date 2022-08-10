Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $68.77

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $72.95. Wix.com shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 10,163 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Wix.com Trading Up 12.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 45.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

