WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WM Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 122.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

