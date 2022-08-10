WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.
Insider Transactions at WM Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WM Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 122.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.