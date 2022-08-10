Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 29th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. Woodward has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.