Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Workday worth $135,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,518. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

