Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.53) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

WK traded up $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

