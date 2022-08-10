Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $68.52

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $78.05. Workiva shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 5,821 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

About Workiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.