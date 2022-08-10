Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $68.52

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $78.05. Workiva shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 5,821 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
