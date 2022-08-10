WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Up 7.8% This Week

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $209,584.83 and approximately $259,759.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,291.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063972 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,685,133 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.