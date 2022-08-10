Worsley Investors Limited (LON:WINV) Insider William Scott Buys 2,581 Shares

Worsley Investors Limited (LON:WINV – Get Rating) insider William Scott bought 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £696.87 ($842.04).

William Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, William Scott bought 14,181 shares of Worsley Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £3,828.87 ($4,626.47).

Worsley Investors Price Performance

WINV traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 28.50 ($0.34). 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878. Worsley Investors Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.99 ($0.40).

About Worsley Investors

