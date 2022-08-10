Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $6,699.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

