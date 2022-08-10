Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Price Reaches $2,388.11 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $542,101.22 and approximately $52.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for about $2,388.11 or 0.09857869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie (CRYPTO:WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

