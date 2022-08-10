WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.