WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.68

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$145.68 and traded as high as C$158.34. WSP Global shares last traded at C$157.58, with a volume of 100,661 shares changing hands.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.83.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

