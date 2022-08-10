Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

