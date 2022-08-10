Wulff Hansen & CO. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 79,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

