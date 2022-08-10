Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 123,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

