Wulff Hansen & CO. Makes New $314,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $185.94. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,926. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

