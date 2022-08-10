Wulff Hansen & CO. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

