X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $387.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 75.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

