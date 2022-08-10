Xaurum Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (XAUR)

Xaurum (XAUR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Xaurum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaurum has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Xaurum has a market cap of $1.57 million and $15,987.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038741 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00130532 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00065164 BTC.
Xaurum Profile
Xaurum is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,095 coins. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org.
