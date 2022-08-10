Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

XENE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,311. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

