Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
XENE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,311. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
