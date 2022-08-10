Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $71,832.03 and $9,147.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.