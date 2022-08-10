Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 28.5% Higher

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 28.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 15,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 531,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King dropped their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,081.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,936,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

