XSGD Achieves Market Cap of $65.21 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.21 million and $589,610.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

