Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Down 90.9% in July

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

YOTA stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,021. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.89.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.