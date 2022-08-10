ZCore Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $44,712.01 and approximately $68.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00120889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.