ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $163,430.19

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $163,430.19 and $292.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00120839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00279844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036240 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

