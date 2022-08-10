ZEON Hits One Day Volume of $233,974.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ZEON has a market cap of $115.39 million and approximately $233,974.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.