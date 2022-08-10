Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $137,181.71 and $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00085177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,734,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

